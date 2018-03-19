European and US authorities are demanding answers from Facebook Inc after personal information on 50m users of the social media site were leaked to UK company Cambridge Analytica, which helped the Vote Leave and Trump presidential campaigns in 2016. Authorities are calling for Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg to explain how the personal information of millions of its users ended was without their permission or knowledge, while a parliamentary committee investigating fake news has accused both ...

