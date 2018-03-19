

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence recovered in March, after falling in the previous month, led by improvement in all components, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 3 from 1 in February. In January, the reading was 4.



The renewed confidence among consumers is attributable, from a macroeconomic perspective, to the improvement in both the unemployment outlook and forecasts for the general economic situation, the bank said.



Households were also more optimistic than last month regarding their future financial situation and their savings prospects.



