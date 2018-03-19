Audited financial statements for the year 2017 will be released on 27 March 2018, Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be on 27 April 2018. AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release activity results and financial information in 2018 according to the following schedule:



Date Reporting information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Within first 5 working days AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and of every month of 2018 preliminary revenues for the previous month -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 January 2018 Interim financial information for the year 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 March 2018 Audited financial statements for the year 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 April 2018 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 July 2018 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October 2018 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2018 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



On 27 April 2018, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.





Mindaugas Jurkaitis, acting head of Economics Units, +370 46 391 768