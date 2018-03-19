The solar trackers made by the U.S. manufacturer will be used for the construction of the 754 MW Villanueva solar project in Torreón, in the Mexican state of Coahuila.NEXTracker, an independent subsidiary of Flextronics International Ltd (Flex), announced that it has supplied its solar trackers for the 754 MW Villanueva project located in Torreón, Mexico, the largest solar project under construction in the Americas. The project was originally owned by Italian power utility Enel, which has hired as EPC contractor U.S.-based Swinerton Renewable Energy. In October, Enel announced the sale of an 80% ...

