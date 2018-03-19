In a short chat with pv magazine, the head of Eon's solar business in Germany, Sebastian Eisenberg has described how the German utility is planning to further develop its PV activities after the company's recent plan to buy a majority stake in Innogy. The deal, in fact, envisages redistributing operations so that RWE focuses on the renewable energy business, while energy networks and customer solutions would be the responsibility of Eon.pv magazine: Mr. Eisenberg, does the latest announcement for the acquisition of a majority interest in Eon means that the company is giving up its offerings ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...