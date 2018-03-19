ACACIA MINING PLC - Notice of AGM

19 March 2018

Acacia Mining

("Acacia' or the "Company')

Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting

Acacia's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 2018 will be held at the Surrey Room, Langham Hotel, 1c Portland Place, Regent Street, London, W1B 1JA on Thursday 19 April 2018 at 13.00 (UK time).

The 2018 AGM Notice, the Annual Report and Accounts for 2017 and all other accompanying materials were dispatched to shareholders on 14 March 2018. These materials are also available on Acacia's website: http://www.acaciamining.com/. Copies of relevant materials have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningst.co.uk/uk/NSM.

A hard copy of the 2018 AGM Notice and the Annual Report and Accounts for 2017 will shortly be available at the Company's registered office: Acacia Mining plc, 1 Cavendish Place London W1G 0QF United Kingdom.

For further information regarding the 2018 AGM please contact Acacia's Registrars, Computershare Investor Services PLC, via one of the following means of communication: