Blue Matter Announces Key Promotions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Blue Matter is pleased to announce two key promotions: George Schmidt to Managing Partner and Tom Quirk to Partner. Both are leaders in Blue Matter's European operation, and have been instrumental in expanding the firm's presence there.

George Schmidt joined Blue Matter in 2015, launching the company's physical presence in Europe. George established the firm's office in London and began building a team throughout the region. Blue Matter's European operation has grown to include a robust team across offices in London, Zurich, and Berlin.

Due to the team's exceptional work, the firm's European revenue has doubled in the past year alone, with significant growth expected for 2018. As Managing Partner, George will be accountable for the continued growth of the region.

George has also played key roles in developing new capabilities for Blue Matter and its clients, including innovative approaches to organizational transformation and change management. In addition, he helped develop the firm's Pathfinder' offering, which enables biopharmaceutical companies from around the globe to enter the European market.

George has 16 years consulting experience in the life sciences. Prior to that, he was a Captain in the US Army. George has an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business and two BS degrees from Carnegie Mellon University.

Tom Quirk joined Blue Matter in 2016. Based in Zurich, Tom has played a key role in Blue Matter's European expansion. In his new role, Tom will report to George Schmidt and co-lead Blue Matter's continued growth throughout Europe.

Tom has been consulting to life sciences companies for 11 years. He has a Masters of Bioscience from the Keck Graduate Institute of Applied Life Sciences and a dual BS/BA from Marquette University.

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. Its clients include leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm specializes in developing commercial strategies for pre-launch and launch-stage pharmaceutical and biotech products. However, it also assists clients with in-line products and at the organizational level. Blue Matter performs work in a range of therapeutic areas, with a primary focus on oncology and rare diseases.