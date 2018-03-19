Cybersecurity Threats And Opportunities In A Digitally Transformed Water Utility Industry

Frost & Sullivan and the SWAN North American Alliance assess the explosion of digitally connected infrastructure and its demands for smart and secure management to safeguard growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan's Energy and Environment team and the SWAN North American Alliance are pleased to announce that they will host a live, complimentary webcast titled, "Cyber Security Threats and Opportunities in a Digitally Transformed Water Utility Industry," on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Eastern Time. The webcast will be moderated by Seth Cutler, a senior industry analyst from Frost & Sullivan,and will offer expert insight on cybersecurity in the water utility space from guest speakers Kevin Morely, manager of Federal Relations from American Water Works Association; John Kassel, CISM, PSP, principal of Security Risk & Resilience from Black & Veatch; as well as an expert from Amazon Web Services.

To register for the complimentary webcast, please visit: http://frost.ly/2bf

The water utility industry in North America has seen an explosion in data-connected infrastructure and system integration and expansion. This significant increase in connectivity delivers benefits that were unthinkable only a few years ago. However, with this growth comes increased exposure to domestic and foreign cyber threats, and data management challenges. These threats have made it increasingly important for water utilities to match digitization efforts with best-practice cyber and data security.

"Conservative attitudes toward emerging technology notoriously frustrate innovation and adoption rates in the municipal water industry. Concerning the increasing digitization and exposure of water networks, however, cybersecurity solutions must not be allowed to follow the same slow adoption curve," said Cutler. "Water utilities must learn more about how they can quickly and efficiently protect their systems against new threats and exposure."

The webcast aims to discuss the cybersecurity landscape in the water utility industry and promote innovative solutions to ensure a secure future.

Attend this webcast to:

Understand critical cybersecurity challenges and weaknesses in the water utility industry

Identify best practices to help your organization tackle cybersecurity challenges

Learn about public initiatives and regulatory efforts to promote cybersecurity initiatives

