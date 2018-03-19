Novaturas AB (the "Company") informs that it received the information that the Company is eligible to get subsidies for the 2018 year from the Government of Turkey in the amount of approximately EUR 1.2 million and the same from the Egypt Ministry of Tourism in the amount of EUR 0.4 million. The above-mentioned amounts are calculated based on the planned summer and winter programme and can be changed in case of any changes in the planned size of the programme. Additionally, as the subsidies are granted in USD the final value of subsidy may change due to currency fluctuation. The exact calculations are made for each month and are usually paid during the following year.



Information provided at the request of AB "Novaturas".



Gytis Smolskas Investor relationship manager AB "Novaturas" Tel. +370 37 321264 Mob. +370 612 33722