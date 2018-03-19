AIM-quoted development and exploration firm Weatherly International narrowed operating losses in the first half of its current trading year as revenues soared more than a quarter compared to the same period twelve months earlier. Revenue grew 26.19% to $47.7m in the six months leading to 31 December, helping the Hertfordshire-based group cut losses from the $11.3m seen at the end of the 2016 calendar year down to $5.9m twelve months later, however, Weatherly cautioned investors on Monday that it ...

