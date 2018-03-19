Conviviality chief executive Diana Hunter has thrown in the towel at the Bargain Booze owner after a succession of profit warnings, accounting and tax issues. Hunter has stepped down from the alcohol wholesaler and distributor's board with immediate effect but will remain with the company "for a period of time" in order to "provide transition support". Non-executive chairman David Adams has stepped into the role of executive chairman until further notice. Last Wednesday Conviviality announced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...