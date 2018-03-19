

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Dairy Queen is celebrating March 20, the first day of Spring, as its fourth annual 'Free Cone Day.'



On Tuesday, customers can enjoy a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top at participating non-mall Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations nationwide.



The offer is for the entire day, but limited to one free cone per customer while supplies last. At the same time, participating locations also will collect donations for local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.



Dairy Queen also said on its Facebook page that it will offer anyone who joins their text club a free chocolate dipped cone.



'We're excited for our fourth annual Free Cone Day. This day has become a spring tradition and a sign that warmer weather is upon us,' Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing for American Dairy Queen Corp. said.



Dairy Queen noted that for more than 30 years, its independently owned restaurants franchised by ADQ, a Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) company, has raised more than $130 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.



Last year, the Dairy Queen system of fans and franchisees contributed nearly $300,000 in one day for local hospitals.



