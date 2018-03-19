eSIM Market Worth 978.3 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "eSIM Market by Application (Connected Cars, Laptops, M2M, Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables), Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to grow from USD 253.8 Million in 2018 to USD 978.3 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 31.0% between 2018 and 2023. The growth is attributed to the emphasis on remote SIM provisioning for M2M, favorable government regulations boosting M2M communication, and high adoption of IoT technology.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 31 market data Tables and36 Figures spread through 116 Pages and in-depth TOC on"eSIM Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/esim-market-69178757.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



"ESIM market for the smartphone application to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023"

The growing demand for high-bandwidth applications and rising persistent connectivity on smartphones are likely to spur the growth of the eSIM market for the smartphone application during the forecast period. Smartphone vendors are endeavored to bring eSIM into their smartphone offerings to gain a competitive edge in the market. For example, Google LLC (US) launched Pixel 2 and XL models with eSIM in October 2017. After Google, major giants such as Apple Inc. (US) and Samsung (South Korea) are expected to integrate eSIM into their flagship smartphones, and this trend is likely to be followed by key smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), OPPO Electronics Corp. (China), and Xiaomi Inc. (China).

"Consumer Electronics vertical leads the eSIM market between 2018 and 2023"

ESIM offers ease of roaming or switching. In addition, it is expected that the adoption of eSIMs will reduce carrier replacement barriers. This is likely to increase the competition among telecom operators, thereby benefitting consumers. The rising adoption of high-speed data transfer technologies such as 4G and 5G, increasing social engagement activities across the world, and ongoing technological advancements are primarily driving the adoption of eSIMs in the consumer electronics vertical.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=69178757

"North America is anticipated to lead the eSIM market by 2023"

North America is a forerunner in the adoption of technological advancements across a myriad of verticals, such as automotive; energy and utilities; manufacturing; retail; Consumer Electronics; and transportation and logistics. These advancements are primarily aimed to deliver compact and low-power consumption products. Owing to this, North America is anticipated to lead the eSIM market during the forecast period. In addition, North America is a key region in the development and evolution of M2M technology. This region is home to some of the major multinational companies catering to the M2M market. Owing to this, North America is likely to dominate the eSIM market by 2023.

Major players operating in the eSIM market include Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NTT DOCOMO, INC. (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Canada), Singapore Consumer Electronics Limited (Singapore), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Telefónica, S.A. (Spain).

Know more about the eSIM Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/esim-market-69178757.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

