Due to technical issues at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following certificates issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB.



Please see attached document for instrument identifiers.



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=669173