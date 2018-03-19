The Dash Pro and The Headphone, the world's longest battery life wireless headphones, now exclusively available at re:Store

After a critically acclaimed launch throughout Europe and the United States, Bragi, makers of The World's First Hearable, has joined forces with Irson to make The Dash Pro and The Headphone available for purchase in Russia through its leading APR re:Store in 88 selected stores and online shop

The Dash Pro is the one and only ear computer in the market with 27 sensors and an own operating system with more than 1.2m lines of code that it keeps upgrading with every free software update. It has battery life of 5h+ and offers the following:

Listen. A one-touch music player that can also be used as a standalone device: stream music from any music provider or use the 4GB embedded music player.

Track. A live fitness tracker that measures distance, duration and heart rate while running, biking and swimming, thanks to its waterproof capabilities.

Communicate. A smartphone companion, providing hands free communication dubbing as a Bluetooth headset.

The Headphone is a pair of true wireless earphones designed for those who love smooth sound and bangin' bass. One of its key features is Audio Transparency, present in all Bragi devices, making it possible to hear one's surroundings with music on. Its haptic interface will enable the user to control the earphones without taking their smartphones out of their pocket.

The Headphone offers three main functions that re:Store customers will enjoy:

Play. These true wireless earbuds stream music from your smartphone, tablet or computer while offering the best audio quality among its kind.

Connect. Knowles Balanced Armature Speakers help deliver crystal clear voice commands and hands free communication, even in adverse situations.

Enjoy. With the longest battery life in the market, The Headphone provides up to 6h of audio streaming non-stop.

"Opening up additional distribution and establishing presence with re:Store in the Russian market is a key step for bringing The Dash Pro and The Headphone to more customers", says Nikolaj Hviid, CEO Founder of Bragi. "Bragi aims to make communication and interacting with technology easier for people and with re:Store's broad network, we are able to make the product available for more customers, bringing us closer to our goal."

The Headphone and The Dash Pro are available online for 24990 ??? and 11990 ??? respectively (shipping included) and on-site in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Sochi and in up to 22 major cities across the country.

About Bragi

Bragi was founded in 2013 and went live a year later on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

With 15,998 backers who contributed over $3.3 million (USD), Bragi has evolved from a promising startup to a market moving creator of innovative technology, opening the new category of Hearables. This includes more than 150 unique patents in the space. Through relentless innovation and discovery, Bragi wants to transform the world of smart headphones offering freedom of movement, maximum comfort and amazing sound all while audibly coaching, tracking movement and capturing key biometric data.

For more information about The Dash, The Headphone or any other Bragi product, visit www.bragi.com/press.

