Montag, 19.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 Ticker-Symbol: AB2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ABN AMRO Press Release: Henrietta Baldock withdraws candidacy for Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO

Henrietta Baldock withdraws candidacy for Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO announces that Ms Henrietta Baldock has decided, for personal reasons, to withdraw her candidacy for appointment to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Group N.V. and ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

The Supervisory Board respects the decision of Ms Baldock. The Supervisory Board thanks Ms Baldock for her time and wishes her every success. The Supervisory Board has restarted the selection process for a new Supervisory Board member and will make further announcements as soon as that would be appropriate.

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd
Head of Mediarelations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ruud Jaegers
Deputy Head of Investor Relationsinvestorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Henrietta Baldock withdraws candidacy Supervisory Board ABN AMRO (http://hugin.info/172722/R/2177369/840147.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)