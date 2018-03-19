Cognosec AB (Publ): COGNOSEC Accepted to Trade on OTCQX Market

COGNOSEC Accepted to Trade on OTCQX Market

London United Kingdom - 19 March 2018 - Cognosec AB (the "Company") (NASDAQ First North: COGS; OTCQX: CYBNY), an international leader in cyber security resilience, governance risk and compliance, advisory and threat prevention, is pleased to announce that it began trading today (19th March) on the OTCQX Market.

The Company has met additional financial standards, best practice corporate governance and compliance with U.S. securities laws, to ascend to the OTCQX Market.

This move will provide investors with Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company, which can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CYBNY/overview (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CYBNY/overview)

Trading on the OTCQX Market will increase the opportunity for liquidity and market visibility for Cognosec AB shares in the United States. The shares are traded at a ratio (DR:ORD) of 1:10.

Chairman, Kobus Paulsen commented: "Ascending to the OTCQX Market is a significant step for Cognosec, with U.S investors being key to our overall global strategy for the Company.

Combined with organic growth and strategic M&A, we intend to use this platform to extend our investor pool to the United States, an objective which the OTCQX Market will be immensely valuable in facilitating."

Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group commented: "We are pleased to welcome Cognosec to the OTCQX Best Market.

Trading on the OTCQX Market will enable Cognosec to expand its shareholder base and visibility in the U.S. and to help grow liquidity in its home market."

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Telephone: +46 (0)8 5030 1550

E-mail: info@mangold.se

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

US Investor Contact

Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA

Liolios Group, Inc.

COGS@liolios.com (mailto:COGS@liolios.com)

+1 949 574 3860

Tim Metcalfe / Miles Nolan

IFC Advisory

IR-contact, Cognosec AB

Email: cognosec@investor-focus.co.uk (mailto:cognosec@investor-focus.co.uk)

ABOUT COGNOSEC

Cognosec AB (Publ) is engaged in providing global cyber resilience solutions and preventing cyber attacks. The business conducts international operations from offices in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North (Nasdaq:COGS) and traded on the OTCQX Best Market (CYBNY) under a Level 1 ADR program, as well as being a member of the Nasdaq International Designation program. Cognosec delivers services and bespoke technologies to enhance public and private sector organizations' protections against unwanted intrusions and designs holistic, organisation-wide solutions to prevent diverse and increasing forms of information and identity theft.

Cognosec had revenues of EUR14.64m in 2016 and 17.19m EUR in 2017, and employed 139 personnel at the end of Q4 2017.

For further information, please visit www.cognosec.se (http://www.cognosec.se)

