Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global battery market for energy storage in telecom for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005934/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global battery market for energy storage in telecom from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous battery market for energy storage in telecom research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors.

The updated research report on the global battery market for energy storage in telecom is an integral part of Technavio's energy storage portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the energy storage sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include thin-film battery, battery market for railways, rechargeable battery, motive lead-acid battery, and stationary lead-acid battery.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Battery market for energy storage in telecom: market opportunities

The telecom infrastructure is getting replaced with cellular systems along with a rise in the number of towers. Telecommunication networks require a constant supply of power. Either grid or diesel generator sets supply power requirements in the telecom towers. The requirement for clean and greener telecom towers have increased due to the climate change issues. Telecom operators will shift towards renewable power sources such as wind and solar for powering the telecom towers. Contracts between telecom operators and battery suppliers is a trending factor in the battery market for energy storage in telecom

In the previous report, a senior analyst at Technavio stated, "To reduce the amount of diesel consumption, renewable installations have increased to power the telecom towers, and this has been a major driver for the market."

Topics covered in the previous report include the following:

Key segments

Li-ion

Lead acid

Nickel

Key regions

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Looking for the latest information on the global battery market for energy storage in telecom? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's latest report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for innovations in the battery market for energy storage in telecom, along with latest developments in the competitive vendor landscape. The energy storage sector experiences rapid changes based on consumer interest.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005934/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com