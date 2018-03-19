Craig Preston, chief financial officer of software and support services firm Craneware, sold 112,126 ordinary shares in the Edinburgh-based group on Monday at a price of 1,950p per share. Preston, who exercised options over 194,229 ordinary shares on the same day, collected a healthy £2.18m as a result of the sale, leaving the CFO's total stake in the firm at 82,103. Craneware reported that it had raised profits and revenue by 16% and boosted its dividend by 15% earlier in the month as the ...

