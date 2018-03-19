sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,00 Euro		+0,10
+0,46 %
WKN: A0MS3H ISIN: GB00B2425G68 Ticker-Symbol: 3X6 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRANEWARE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRANEWARE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRANEWARE PLC
CRANEWARE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRANEWARE PLC22,00+0,46 %