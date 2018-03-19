Software platform company CentralNic has secured the distribution contract for the top-level domain '.ooo' from Infibeam Incorporation, an e-commerce company listed on the India Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of more than $1bn, it announced on Monday. The AIM-traded firm explained that, in the fast-growing e-commerce industry, Infibeam operated a "unique business model" with a mix of its shopping destination properties and Infibeam Web Services, which include an online ecommerce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...