Secure transactions provider Spectra Systems announced on Monday that it almost tripled its pretax profits in 2017, as they rose 182% to $3.1m compared to the previous year. The company benefitted from a 9% increase in revenues, up to $12.2m, and a 14% decrease in operating expenses to $5.6m amid record sales of high margin phosphors, which rose to $4.3m from $3.8m, and significant royalty payments from its license. Nabil Lawandy, chief executive of Spectra Systems, said: "The Company's revenues ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...