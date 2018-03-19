Asset manager Miton Group posted a double-digit increase in annual profit on Monday, pointing to a "strong start" to the year after its assets under management topped £4bn. Miton posted a pre-tax profit of £6.2m for the twelve months ended 31 December, up 44% from the £4.3m reported a year earlier, as net revenues moved ahead 21% to £21.8m. Assets under management hit £3.82bn, a 32% uptick year-on-year, thanks to positive net inflows of £494m, itself a marked improvement on the £1m posted ...

