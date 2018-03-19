Tech giant Apple is said to be developing its own MicroLED device displays, making a limited number of the screens available for testing as part of a move that could seriously hurt Asian display makers whose primary business is the supply of these screens to the US smartphone manufacturer. MicroLED, a new display technology that has already caught the eye of multiple big-name tech firms, are thinner, brighter, use less power and are more durable than the standard organic light-emitting-diode ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...