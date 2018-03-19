The global content security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global content security market by type that includes E-mail content security and web content security. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growing adoption of social media among enterprises

Social media has become an important part of the Internet, and it is accessed by more than a billion people universally. Social media offers a platform to people to interact with other people, from strangers to old friends, and share their ideas. Some business-to-consumer (B2C) enterprises use social media to communicate with their customers, while some enterprises use it to improve internal collaboration. Numerous enterprises have set up their own groups on social media. This assists them in getting good business process value.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forIT security research, "Many teams in an enterprise such as the acquisition team use social media to improve their collaboration. It also helps them in balancing their work and keep track of their work easily. But, this communication reveals a lot of information such as sensitive business information that will be visible to anyone who views it. Consequently, privacy is often a crucial concern among the enterprises. Thus, to protect their sensitive information from malware attacks, enterprises adopt content security solution."

Market trend: increasing use of BYOD among enterprises

In the future, we can expect a steady increase in the adoption of BYOD concept among enterprises. Along with BYOD, enterprises are also expected to shift to mobile first, web next scenario. In a mobile first, web next scenario, employees of an enterprise are expected to access their e-mails and web content through mobile devices that will help them in boosting the productivity and morale. This has increased the demand for BYOD in enterprises of all sizes. Also, this has encouraged employees to use their portable devices such as tablets and laptops to access e-mail and web content. The increase in the mobility of employees in businesses has increased the need to protect data. Thus, enterprises are increasingly adopting content security solution to secure their e-mail and web content and provide their employees with secure access to confidential information.

Market challenge: growing popularity of alternate security solutions

Many security solutions are available in the market that are a direct alternative to content security. These alternative solutions include UTM, DLP, Firewall, and IPS. These solutions have an extensive range of security applications when compared with content security software and appliance. For instance, UTM can perform the functions of a Firewall, intrusion detection, antispam, and antivirus solutions.

