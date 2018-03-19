The latest market research report by Technavio on the global defense logistics marketpredicts a CAGR of around 2% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global defense logistics market by solutions (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global defense logistics market, according to Technavio transportation and logistics researchers:

Rising global military spending: a major market driver

Collaborative logistics approach: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global defense logistics market by accounting for a share of more around 45%.

The rising global military spending is one of the major factors driving the global defense logistics market. The global military spending has been witnessing increasing growth since 2014. As per the growth trend, the spending is anticipated to increase in APAC and European countries. On the contrary, it is expected to fall in South America and the Middle Eastern countries. The decreasing oil revenue and the economic problems linked with the price of oil are the key issues expected to cut down the military expenditure in these regions. The increasing global military spending will improve the infrastructure and drive the number of equipment and weapons in the global defense market.

The geopolitical instability such as political volatility, violence, growing dominance, rebel forces, and territorial disputes in different parts of the world were the major considerable issues in the contemporary military agenda of the international community between 2010-2015. The Middle East and North Africa have been a key focus of the US foreign and defense policies since 2010 due to their geographical importance. The countries in these regions have also shown signs of collaboration around military transportation and logistics.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics, "The UAE has evolved as a strategic partner for several countries because of significant investments in the development of infrastructure and state-owned enterprises such as ports, airlines, and ships. These service facilities serve as a valuable resource for foreign military organizations."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global defense logistics market by accounting for a share of around 45%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. The high economic growth and vast infrastructure are the driving factors in the Americas. However, the market share of the Americas is anticipated to decrease slightly during the forecast period.

