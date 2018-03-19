Technavio's latest market research report on the global domain name system (DNS) tools market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global domain name system tools market will grow at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The enhanced business productivity with effective DNS deployment is a major factor driving the market's growth.

One of the key drivers for the global DNS toolsmarket is the improved business productivity achieved through the implementation of a DNS deployment across an enterprise. The implementation of a DNS deployment strategy is directly vested in the secure, effective, and efficient promotion of a brand because of the increased reach of an enterprise among its customers, clients, partners, and other stakeholders. The domain name security is one of the primary use-cases for a DNS tool deployment, which directly affects the business productivity. Furthermore, multiple domain management capabilities of DNS tools allow organizations to opt for multiple domains for their products.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of managed security service as one of the key emerging trends driving the global domain name system tools market:

Growing adoption of managed security service

In the technologically-advanced world, security threats and vulnerabilities are one of the key challenges to the growth of any business. Any network vulnerability or a simple data leak may compromise an entire organization in a hyper-connected environment. As more and more data gets stored across the network and in the cloud-based deployments, data is increasingly perceived to be more vulnerable to cyber-risks and threats such as DoS, distributed DDoS (DDoS), phishing, or any other online fraud. Any breach of this sensitive data may lead to the infringement of rights for the concerned stakeholders. It may result in costly lawsuits and insurance claims, along with defamation of the enterprise.

Most organizations are ill-equipped to handle the complex cyber-risk scenario due to infrastructural inadequacies and high costs, particularly among the SMEs and in emerging economies such as the MEA and APAC. With the dynamic cyber-risk scenario, evolving compliance standards to mitigate these risks, and the proliferation of the mobility phenomenon, it has become virtually impossible for companies to manage the enterprise security in-house. Therefore, managed security service has received a boost with increased adoption of the same across industries.

"Managed security services offer services such as firewalls, virtual private network, DNS suite, content filtering, DoS protection, security monitoring, and vulnerability analysis. With factors such as improved quality of service with additional services such as data loss analysis and comprehensive service level agreements, the managed service space is anticipated to see an increasing acceptance and growth through the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT security

Global domain name system tools market segmentation

This market research report segments the global domain name system tools market into the following products (standalone DNS tool and managed DNS service) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The managed DNS service segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 75% of the market. The market share for this segment is expected to increase drastically during the forecast period.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the market, accounting for over 37% of the market share. The market in this region is primarily driven by the massive online presence of businesses, the proliferation of online services, the maturity and growth of the industrial and private sectors, macroeconomic factors such as economic growth, and increased use of the Internet. Due to these factors, there is a high concentration of the top DNS tools vendors in the region.

