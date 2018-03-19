Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005992/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global heat recovery steam generator market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous heat recovery steam generator market report, offering detailed market intelligence based on an analysis of the latest trends, market drivers, and challenges, to arrive at key insights for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the heat recovery steam generator market is an integral part of Technavio's power portfolio. The boom in technological innovations has resulted in a high demand for power across industries. Some of the topics in this sector include wind turbine gearbox, advanced energy, wind turbine components, solar battery charger, and biomass power generation.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Heat recovery steam generator market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global heat recovery steam generator market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015, with a market share of 38%, as compared to APAC and EMEA. In the Americas, the power plant operators increased the number of power plants that functions on natural gas. This led to a rise in gaseous emissions, due to which, more of heat recovery steam generator was installed. This subsequently led to market growth.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Steam is used to drive a steam turbine to generate electricity and improve its efficiency. The reducing sources of conventional energy and the increasing demand for electricity are some of the key factors driving the growth in the market. HRSG aids in achieving higher efficiency with the same resources, without any harmful emissions. As consumption of fuel is low, the improved efficiency has a direct impact on the emissions, where greenhouse gasses like carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides are released in lesser quantities. The need to reduce harmful emissions and decrease the consumption of fossil fuels will lead to HRSG market growth."

Technavio's new report on the global heat recovery steam generator market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global heat recovery steam generator market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Emerging trends in the market

The report on the global heat recovery steam generator market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005992/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com