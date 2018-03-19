OSE-172, SIRPa Antagonist,

Prevents Metastasis Spread in Aggressive Cancer Models;

Decreases Tumor Growth and Suppressive Function of Tumor Myeloid Cells, MDSC and M2 Macrophages, in Various Cancers Models;

Potentiates Dendritic Cell Tumor Antigen Cross-Presentation Increasing T-Cell Specific Activation.

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announced that the Company will present ex-vivo and preclinical data in two poster presentations in the rapidly emerging field of myeloid/macrophage suppressive cells at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting being held on April 14-18, 2018 in Chicago.

The data being presented include results from human ex-vivo and preclinical studies of antagonist of SIRPa, OSE-172, the company's first-in-class checkpoint inhibitor targeting selectively the SIRPa receptor expressed on myeloid pro-tumor suppressive cells:

They have shown that selective anti-SIRPa:

Reduced tumor growth and increased survival significantly in orthotopic hepatocellular carcinoma, mesothelioma and melanoma in monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoints inhibitors;

Reduced significantly metastatis development in a Triple Negative Breast Cancer model;

Led to dramatic change in solid tumor microenvironment inducing significant increase of M1 inflammatory macrophages, activated T-cells and revealed higher dendritic cells and T-cells immune signature with reduced sign of exhaustion;

Increased dendritic cell tumor-antigen specific presentation to T lymphocytes, leading to long-term anti-tumor memory immune responses.

About antagonist of SIRPa and cross presentation by Dendritic Cells (DCs)

The tumor microenvironment is a complex milieu. More frequently, the tumor and cell components interact to generate a highly immune suppressive environment that frustrates T-cell cytotoxicity and promotes tumor progression. Myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) are a major component contributing to the immune suppressive environment, amplifying the immune suppressive activity of macrophages and dendritic cells with impaired cross-presentation of tumor antigens. Infiltrative DCs express elevated levels of SIRPa. Antagonist of SIRPa OSE-172 is able to reverse the suppressive activity and to reinitiate cross presentation of tumor antigens conducting to T-cell specific activation. Alterations in the antigen presentation pathway are implicated also in the primary resistance to checkpoint inhibition.

Details of the posters are as follows:

Poster: Poster 1684 9

Title: Selective SIRPa blockade potentiates dendritic cell antigen cross-presentation and triggers memory T-cell antitumor responses

Authors: Vanessa Gauttier1, Sabrina Pengam1, Justine Durand2, Aurore Morello1, Sophie Conchon2, Bernard Vanhove1, Nicolas Poirier1

1OSE Immunotherapeutics, Nantes, France; 2INSERM UMR1064, Nantes, France

Date April 16, 2018

Time 8:00 12:00

Place: Section 31

Poster: Poster 1753 18

Title: SIRPa inhibition monotherapy leads to dramatic change in solid tumor microenvironment and prevents metastasis development

Authors: Justine Durand1, Vanessa Gauttier2, Aurore Morello2, Sabrina Pengam2, Bernard Vanhove2, Nicolas Poirier2

1INSERM UMR1064, Nantes, France; 2OSE Immunotherapeutics, Nantes, France

Date April 16, 2018

Time: 8:00 12:00

Place: Section 33

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

Our ambition is to become a world leader in activation and regulation immunotherapies:

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in the fields of immuno-oncology, autoimmune diseases and transplantation. The company has several scientific and technological platforms: neoepitopes, agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its first-in-class clinical portfolio offers a diversified risk profile.

In immuno-oncology:

Tedopi,10 combined neo-epitopes to induce a specific T lymphocyte activation.Phase III trial in advanced NSCLC:after temporary pause of new patient accrual end of June 2017,new recruitment strategy in December 2017, following the recommendation of the trial's Independent Data Monitoring Committee, to focus the trial on patients who failed a previous treatment with a PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. In Q1 2018, after approvals from the competent authorities, resume of patient accrual in the US, in Europe, and initiation of the trial in Israel.

Phase II with Tedopi in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor planned in advanced pancreatic cancer,in collaboration with GERCOR, a cooperative group of clinical research.

OSE-172 , new generation checkpoint inhibitor targeting myeloid cells via the SIRP-a receptor In preclinical development for several cancer models. Clinical program planned end of 2018.

, new generation checkpoint inhibitor targeting myeloid cells via the SIRP-a receptor In preclinical development for several cancer models. Clinical program planned end of 2018. OSE-703, cytotoxic monoclonal antibody against the alpha chain of IL-7R Under a research collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York.

In auto-immune diseases and transplantation:

FR104 , CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy - Phase 1 trial completed For the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation Licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc. to pursue clinical development.

, CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy - Phase 1 trial completed For the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation Licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc. to pursue clinical development. OSE-127, interleukin receptor-7 antagonist- In preclinical development for inflammatory bowel diseases and other autoimmune diseases. Clinical phase planned end of 2018. License option agreement with Servier for the development and commercialization.

The portfolio's blockbuster potential gives OSE Immunotherapeutics the ability to enter global agreements at different stages of development with major pharmaceutical players.

Immunotherapy is a highly promising and growing market. By 2023 Immunotherapy of cancer could represent nearly 60% of treatments against less than 3% at present and the projected market is estimated at $67 billion in 2018 **. There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases that represent a significant market including major players in the pharmaceutical industry with sales towards $10 billion for the main products. The medical need is largely unmet and requires the provision of new innovative products involved in the regulation of the immune system.

