Second Online Food Travel Summit Speakers & Sessions Announced

PORTLAND, Oregon, USA, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) announced the speakers and sessions for its second Online Food Travel Summit,taking place April 24-25, 2018. This is the WFTA's second online summit covering food and beverage tourism issues and the world's only 100% online food and beverage tourism conference for trade professionals. The Association's first online summit on this topic was held in 2015.

The online format is perfect for today's professionals who don't have the time or money to travel around the world to attend in-person conferences, which can take a full week out of someone's schedule and cost thousands of dollars. The online format includes 9 total sessions that cover best practices, how to's, and case studies, specifically for food and beverage tourism professionals. All sessions are delivered in English.

SESSIONS & SPEAKERS

Promoting Food Tourism in a Time of Economic Austerity: The Case of Greece

Maria Athanasopoulou, Co-Owner,Top TourismandXeni Gerna, Vocational Tourism Training Institute,Hellenic Ministry of Tourism,Thessaloniki, Greece

Managing Food Traveler Expectations in "Overtouristed" Destinations

Danny Adler, Owner,Adler & Marlow,Barcelona, Spain

Influencers & Your Digital Strategy: What You Need to Know

Veruska Anconitano,award-winningfreelancefood/travel writer,Dublin, Ireland

Let's Get Digital - Maximizing Your Message in the Millennial Age

Kuvy Ax, Owner,ROOTPR, Boulder, Colorado, USA and

Alexandra Palmerton, Owner,The 5th Sense, Denver, Colorado, USA

Creating a Food Tourism Experience that Visitors Will Buy

Luisa Puppo, Manager,Ligucibarioand Manager,LiguriabyLuisablog,Genoa, Liguria, Italy

From Dream to Profitable Business: How to Make Your Food Tourism Idea Work

MidgiMoore, Owner,Juneau Food Tours,Juneau, Alaska, USA

It's the People Who Hold It Together: Ireland's Food Champion Program

Sinead Hennessy, Food Tourism Officer,Fáilte Ireland,Limerick, Ireland

Peering Into the Food Tourism Future

Erik Wolf, Executive Director,World Food Travel Association, Portland, Oregon, USA

TARGET AUDIENCE



The Summit covers best practices, how to's, and case studies for food, beverage, travel and hospitality professionals, including:

Destination marketers and governments

Small business owners and entrepreneurs

Marketing managers and strategists

Branding, PR and advertising professionals

Product developers

Trainers and educators

Bloggers seeking to do more

People considering a career change

Students forging their career path

Anyone with an interest in food and beverage tourism

REGISTRATION & MORE INFORMATION

Delegates purchase only the sessions they wish to attend. Pricing is very affordable (only US$12 per session for members and US$15 for non-members). An All Access Pass is also offered. All registered delegates get 1-year unlimited access to recordings of the sessions they choose so live attendance is not necessary. Visit www.OnlineFoodTravelSummit.org for more information and to register.

