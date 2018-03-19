sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.03.2018 | 18:02
PR Newswire

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, March 19

19 March 2018

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel' or the "Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

