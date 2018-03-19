Technavio market research analysts forecast the global intracranial stents market to grow at a CAGR close to 15% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global intracranial stents market into the following products (self-expanding intracranial stents and embolization coil support intracranial stents), end-users (hospitals and ASCs), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing prevalence of aneurysms and related disorder as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global intracranial stents market:

Growing prevalence of aneurysms and related disorders

One of the major contributors to the growth of the global intracranial stents market is the high prevalence of brain aneurysms and cerebral disorders. Globally, 2%-6% people suffer from brain aneurysms and other common neurological disorders, creating a positive impact on the growth of this market. Cerebral aneurysm is common with women and its occurrence increases if a first-degree relative like a parent, sibling, or child has aneurysms. It is one of the major drivers of the global intracranial stents market. Patients with genetic disorders, such as connective tissue disorders or polycystic kidney disease are more likely to suffer from cerebral aneurysms. People who have encountered certain circulatory disorders are also prone to aneurysms such as arteriovenous malformations.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices, "High blood pressure, tumors, infections, trauma or injury to the head, atherosclerosis, cigarette smoking, drug abuse, and other diseases of the vascular system also causes aneurysms. According to researchers, oral contraceptives may increase the risk of aneurysms. Intracranial atherosclerosis, which specifically involves the use of the intracranial stents while performing stenting procedures, directly contributes to market growth. Cancer-related aneurysms are directly associated with tumors in the head and neck. Apart from that, the frequent use of the drugs such as cocaine, which inflames the blood vessels, can lead to the development of brain aneurysms."

Global intracranial stents market segmentation

Of the two major products, the embolization coil support intracranial stents segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 51% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to increase nearly 2% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global intracranial stents market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 56%. Steady growth is expected from the market in the Americas during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of cerebral aneurysms. The shift from open surgical techniques to minimally invasive stenting and the introduction of technologically advanced stents by established vendors will boost market growth during the forecast period.

