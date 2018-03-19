London's FTSE 250 was down 0.5% to 19,710.61 in afternoon trade on Monday, with bookies bucking the trend as the outcome of the UK gambling watchdog's triennial review was less harsh than expected. Bookmakers William Hill and Ladbrokes Coral rallied on news that they will avoid the worst scenarios envisaged from the government's triennial review on fixed-odds betting terminals. The Gambling Commission has recommended that the maximum stake for fixed odds betting terminals be cut to £30 or less, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...