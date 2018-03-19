Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Kennedy have issued a joint call to Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley to hold a hearing with the chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter. The news follows Friday's ban of data firm Cambridge Analytica from Facebook after a whistleblower accused them of harvesting personal information from over 50m American Facebook users in order to pass it on to parties associated with the Trump presidential election campaign. Whistleblower Christopher ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...