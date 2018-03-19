The latest market research report by Technavio on the global home healthcare services marketpredicts a CAGR of above 8% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global home healthcare services market by application, including diagnostic services and therapeutic services and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global home healthcare services market, according to Technavio researchers:

Rising geriatric population: a major market driver

Connected healthcare is gaining acceptance among healthcare services: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global home healthcare services market with 40% share in 2017

In 2017, the therapeutic services segment held the highest market share of 44%

Rising geriatric population: a major market driver

The rise in global population is also catering to the increase in number and ratio of the aging population. In 2015, more than 600 million of the global population was above 60 years of age. This number is expected to double. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, the US, Canada, and Mexico can quadruple the number by the end of this decade. The older adult population is increasing at a rapid rate. The prime factors leading towards the rise in geriatric population is an increase in longevity and decline in fertility. Senior citizens form a major portion of the population in developed and developing countries. In countries such as the US, South Korea, China, Japan, Italy, Russia, Australia, Germany, Taiwan, Canada, Poland, and Ukraine, the geriatric population is increasing.

Connected healthcare is gaining acceptance among healthcare services: emerging market trend

Connected healthcare enables patients to stay well-connected with healthcare professionals through its integrated technology platforms. It offers technology to deliver patient care outside hospital facilities, focusing on home healthcare settings.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness, "Programs such as telehealth, lifestyle management, home care, and disease management are included in connected health. It is dependent on technology and connected devices using existing cellular networks and wearable devices, which assists healthcare professionals in providing good healthcare services to patients."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global home healthcare services market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. The growth of the market in the Americas can be attributed to factors such as increased demand for home healthcare, high healthcare expenditure supported by increased disposable income, well-developed healthcare facilities, and availability of an increased number of skilled healthcare professionals.

Owing to limited demand for home healthcare services in APAC, it contributes the lowest market share. The changing market dynamics in home healthcare services and the growing market in this region due to rising demand will enable this region to grow at a fast pace.

