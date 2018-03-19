Technavio's latest market research report on the global mixed martial arts (MMA) equipment market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global mixed martial arts equipment market from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio analysts, the global mixed martial arts equipment market will grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of mixed martial arts is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Mixed martial arts is a combination of boxing, karate, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, jeet kune do, and kickboxing. It is highly popular among fight enthusiasts. There exist prompt regulations and classifications that confirm fairness in the execution of mixed martial arts. This encourages many people to take up mixed martial arts. The participants or players of mixed martial arts are classified into twelve different weight classes.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological innovations as one of the key emerging trends driving the global mixed martial arts equipment market:

Technological innovations

Technological innovations and the resultant product enhancements have positively impacted the growth of the global mixed martial arts equipment market. The incorporation of mixed martial arts equipment with tracking and smart devices enables the regulation of the player's performance. Tracking technologies offer real-time data, which indicates the player's power, speed, number of punches, and punch types during training as well as matches.

Many vendors in the global mixed martial arts equipment market have launched products, which are incorporated with tracking technologies. Currently, many players in the global mixed martial arts equipment market are concentrating on product enhancements.

"Technological innovations have enabled the incorporation of advanced training sessions for beginners. Lately, mixed martial arts trainers facilitate the provision of interactive training sessions for beginners and advanced-level players through animated videos. Such technological innovations lead to the increased adoption of mixed martial arts. This has led to an increased global demand for mixed martial arts equipment," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on outdoor gear

Global mixed martial arts equipment market segmentation

This market research report segments the global mixed martial arts equipment market into the following products (MMA gloves, protective gear, and training equipment), end-users (individuals and organizations), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the MMA gloves segment accounted for the largest share of the global mixed martial arts equipment market. This segment occupied a global share of approximately 50%. The predominant market share of the segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of mixed martial arts as part of the fitness routine.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the market with a share of more than 58%. This is because of the increased adoption of mixed martial arts as a hobby and a popular sport in the region. An increase in the number of gyms, sporting clubs, and other training centers in the region further contributes to the growth of the market in the Americas.

