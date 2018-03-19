Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global military helicopter MRO market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous military helicopter MRO market research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, emerging trends, factors leading towards market growth, and the competitive vendor landscape.

The upgraded research report on the military helicopter MRO market is an integral part of Technavio's defense portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the defense sector, providing strategic insights on various characteristics of the industry. Some of the trending topics include anti-tank missile system, UAV, airborne ISR, and sonobuoy.

Military helicopter MRO market: opportunity analysis

Technavio's previous report on the global military helicopter MRO market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015 compared to EMEA and APAC. Due to budget cuts in the US, the procurement of military helicopters is expected to decrease. This will compel the military to invest in upgrading and modernizing their helicopter fleets to increase the service life of the existing rotary wing aircraft.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Increasing investments in manufacturing and MRO facilities is a key factor driving growth in the market. The focus of military is on upgrading their fleet with the latest technology as aircraft in their inventory are equipped with older technology. Developing countries such as India are heavily investing in manufacturing and MRO activities in military aircraft. Such increase in investments will drive market growth."

Technavio's new report on the global military helicopter MRO market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Emerging trends in the market

Market opportunities

