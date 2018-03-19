ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: Tinnitus & Hearing Shield - New Patent-Pending Hearing Protection Technology Launched by ADM Tronics Subsidiary

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT) announced today that its subsidiary, Aurex International Corporation ("AIC"), has launched its first product - Tinnitus & Hearing Shield™ - a new, innovative, patent-pending hearing protection product.

Tinnitus is an auditory condition described as the perception of sound when no external sound is present. It is typically referred to as "ringing in the ears."

Many occupations are exposed to damaging sounds that can result in Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL). It is particularly prevalent in the military, construction workers, police, and in the music industry - many well-known musicians are known to have this affliction (see link below).

What makes Tinnitus & Hearing Shield™ unique is that it has been specifically designed to protect against damaging sounds which have been known to cause tinnitus for individuals at risk of acquiring this condition and NIHL.

Tinnitus & Hearing Shield™ uses a newly developed protection technology that incorporates a specially-designed membrane which blocks out damaging sounds while allowing normal sounds to be heard. It includes an innovative moisturizing carrying case which lubricates its' various sized inserts, allowing for a precise and comfortable fit.

According to UN's World Health Organization ("WHO"), "Some 1.1 billion teenagers and young adults are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe use of personal audio devices...and exposure to damaging levels of sound at noisy entertainment venues...When the exposure is particularly loud, regular or prolonged, it can lead to permanent damage of the ear's sensory cells, resulting in irreversible hearing loss." The WHO recommends regular use of hearing protection.

The American Tinnitus Association estimates there are up to 50 million tinnitus sufferers in the U.S. and some 250 million worldwide. The U.S. Center for Disease Control estimates that nearly 15% of the general public - over 45 million Americans - experience some form of tinnitus.

During the initial launch phase for Tinnitus & Hearing Shield™, it is exclusively available for purchase at the Company's website - aurex3.com. AIC is also in negotiations with several potential distribution and sales partners. "We believe that expanding the distribution of Tinnitus & Hearing Shield can result in significant revenues for ADMT," stated Andre' DiMino, CEO of ADMT.

Dr. Mark Brenner, CEO of ADMT subsidiary AIC, stated, "We are extremely excited about the potential for a tinnitus prevention technology as part of our offerings from AIC. We are exploring marketing and distribution channels in the US and UK which we expect to secure after the initial launch phase."

For a list of prominent tinnitus sufferers visit:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_with_tinnitus

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers, and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for the research, development, and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company's websites - admtronics.com and concepttoquantity.com.

