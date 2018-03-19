sprite-preloader
The Investment Company Plc - Correction: Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, March 19

The Company announces that the 'Holding(s) in the Company' announcement in
respect of the holding of Philip J Milton & Company Plc released on 15 March
2018 at 17:03 under reference PRNUK-1503181700-A9D7 contains certain details
which require amendment, as follows:

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
8.12% of voting rights instead of 7.36%

Position of previous notification (if applicable): 7.36% of voting rights
instead of 8.12%


All other details remain unchanged. The corrected announcement is shown below.


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:Investment Co plc (INV)
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NamePhilip J Milton & Company Plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Barnstaple, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:06/03/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):15/03/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
8.12%
8.12%
4,772,049
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
7.36%
7.36%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0004658257387,3648.12%
SUBTOTAL 8. A387,3648.12%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or cash
settlement		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerX
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)
Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information

Place of completion
Date of completion

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities)Philip J Milton & Company Plc
Contact address (registered office for legal entities)Choweree House, 21 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1RP
E-Mailinfo@miltonpj.net
Phone number / Fax number01271 344300
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full nameAidan McCarthy
Contact addressAs Above
E-Mailaidan@miltonpj.net
Phone number / Fax numberAs Above
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
C: Additional information
Discretionary managed investments for clients are held in the nominee names of our administrators, Quai and Transact. These are Transact Nominees Ltd and for Quai, it is Winterflood Client Nominees Limited.

Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email

address: Majorshareholdings@fca.org.uk. Please send in Microsoft Word format if possible.


© 2018 PR Newswire