The Investment Company Plc - Correction: Holding(s) in Company

The Company announces that the 'Holding(s) in the Company' announcement in

respect of the holding of Philip J Milton & Company Plc released on 15 March

2018 at 17:03 under reference PRNUK-1503181700-A9D7 contains certain details

which require amendment, as follows:



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation



Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

8.12% of voting rights instead of 7.36%



Position of previous notification (if applicable): 7.36% of voting rights

instead of 8.12%





All other details remain unchanged. The corrected announcement is shown below.



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Investment Co plc (INV) 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Philip J Milton & Company Plc City and country of registered office (if applicable) Barnstaple, England 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 06/03/2018 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 15/03/2018 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.12%

8.12%

4,772,049 Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

7.36%

7.36%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB0004658257 387,364 8.12% SUBTOTAL 8. A 387,364 8.12% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash

settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X') Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information

Place of completion Date of completion

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only ) A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Philip J Milton & Company Plc Contact address (registered office for legal entities) Choweree House, 21 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1RP E-Mail info@miltonpj.net Phone number / Fax number 01271 344300 Other useful information

(at least legal representative for legal persons) B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Aidan McCarthy Contact address As Above E-Mail aidan@miltonpj.net Phone number / Fax number As Above Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation) C: Additional information Discretionary managed investments for clients are held in the nominee names of our administrators, Quai and Transact. These are Transact Nominees Ltd and for Quai, it is Winterflood Client Nominees Limited.

Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email