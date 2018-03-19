Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) filed its 2017 registration document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on Monday, 19th March 2018, under number D.18-0148.

The 2017 registration document includes

the 2017 annual financial report

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

the Statutory auditors' reports;

information on the Statutory auditors' fees;

the sustainable development report, and

the description of the share buyback program

The document is available on the company's website: www.mercialys.com and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers: www.amf-france.org.

It is also available for viewing at the company's head office located at 148, rue de l'Université in Paris (75007).

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

Mercialys

Société anonyme au capital de 92.049.169 euros

Siège social 148, rue de l'Université,

75007 Paris

424 064 707 R.C.S. Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319006066/en/

Contacts:

Mercialys

Analysts investors:

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: +33(0)1 53 65 24 39

or

Press contact:

Gwenaëlle Allaire

Tel: +33(0)1 53 70 23 34