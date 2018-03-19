Den 14 mars 2018 offentliggjorde Nordstjernan Aktiebolag ("Nordstjernan") ett pressmeddelande med information om att bolaget ingått ett avtal om att förvärva aktier i Swedol AB (publ) ("Swedol"). Förvärvet är villkorat av att svenska och norska konkurrensmyndigheter beslutar att godkänna eller lämna förvärvet utan åtgärd. Förutsatt att förvärvet slutförs kommer Nordstjernan att uppnå ett aktieinnehav i Swedol som överstiger gränsen för budplikt. I sådant fall kommer Nordstjernan att offentliggöra ett budpliktsbud till aktieägarna i Swedol.



Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.



Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Swedol AB (publ) (SWOL B, ISIN-kod SE0001733841, orderboks-ID 55913) ska observationsnoteras.



On March 14, 2018, Nordstjernan Aktiebolag ("Nordstjernan") published a press release with information that the company had entered into an agreement regarding the acquisition of shares in Swedol AB (publ) ("Swedol"). The acquisition is subject to approval from Swedish and Norwegian competition authorities or that such authorities do not take any actions against the acquisition. Subject to the completion of the acquisition, Nordstjernan's ownership in Swedol will pass the mandatory bid threshold. In that event, Nordstjernan will make a mandatory bid to the shareholders in Swedol.



The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in respect of the company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Swedol AB (publ) (SWOL B, ISIN-kod SE0001733841, order book ID 55913) shall be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Elias Skog eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.