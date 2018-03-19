Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd. Presents The Invitae Proactive Genetic Testing Panel to Mackay Oral and MaxilloFacial Surgery Under Leadership of Dr Anthony Oliver at Mackay, Queensland, Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Medical clinic and research facility Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd, based in Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia, are pleased to announce the release of medical services relating to the use of the INVITAE Inc Proactive Genetic Testing of approximately 139 Genes including 50 cancer genes, 50 cardiovascular genes and approximately 39 other genetic traits. More details can be obtained from http://www.olympusgenetics.com.au.

Proactive testing is important and covers the information below:

- Informs healthy individuals about their risk for certain genetic conditions.

- Analyzes up to 139 genes related to inherited cancers, cardiovascular conditions, and more.

- Includes post-test consultation with a board-certified genetic counselor for patients.

- Test results have a clear medical basis and are clinically actionable.

- Supports proactive health care in conjunction with a medical provider.

- Additional test options for a focused look at genetic risks specifically related to either cancer or cardiovascular conditions.

The Director of Mackay Oral and MaxilloFacial Surgery, Dr. Anthony Oliver, is a USA Board certified surgeon and a Graduate of Sydney University, The University of Melbourne, and completed the 4-year advanced program in Oral and MaxilloFacial Surgery at the prestigious Texas group of hospitals and The University of Texas. Dr. Oliver is one of Australia's leading specialists and works in NSW and Queensland.

Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd has partnered with a large American genetics company, Invitae Inc. of San Francisco, Ca. to offer the Australian genetic testing service with a 14-21 day turnaround for collection through to online results and genetic counseling. There are many cancers of the body that have a gene defect that may be picked up by screening. Similarly with cardiovascular diseases including cardiomyopathy.

Collection is easily undertaken with either a blood or salivary sample. The samples are collected in Sydney and under strict international conditions are prioritised air freight to the west coast of the USA where they are processed in a world-class, FDA approved laboratory in San Francisco, California. The results are available online and/or patients are subsequently advised of their results at our Olympus Circular Quay Medical Centre, 238 George Street, Sydney office.

On the 16th March, 2018 Mackay Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery under the leadership of Dr. Oliver undertook lectures to the North Queensland dental community. Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd was invited to attend and present.

Associate Professor Vickers, Director of associated research company, Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd says, "Genetic testing or screening for genetic diseases has an important role in preventive medicine."

Mackay Oral and MaxilloFacial Surgery have a strong emphasis on patient centred care and surgical excellence. Dr. Anthony Oliver is Board certified by The American Board of Oral and MaxilloFacial Surgery.

Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd is one of the few companies in Australia able to offer the analysis of a subset of approximately 139 genes in a timely and cost-effective manner. Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd is also one of the few companies undertaking groundbreaking stem cell treatment in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

More information on the Olympus clinics and the work that they do can be obtained at http://www.olympushealthgroup.com.au.

Contact Dr Anthony Oliver through Illawarra Oral and MaxilloFacial Surgery, NSW, Australia or Mackay Oral and MaxilloFacial Surgery, Queensland, Australia. More information on Associate Professor Vickers' work can be obtained at http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

Contact Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd. and Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd:



Professor Russell Vickers

+61 4277 11 888

director@clinicalstemcells.com

Olympus Stem Cell Centre, Sydney Olympic Park, 5 Australia Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

Contact Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd:



Professor Russell Vickers

+61 4277 11 888

director@clinicalstemcells.com

Olympus Stem Cell Centre, Sydney Olympic Park, 5 Australia Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia.

SOURCE: Olympus Genetics Pty Ltd