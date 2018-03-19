

19(th) March 2018



ETAIREIA INVESTMENTS PLC (Etaireia' or the 'Company')



Director Resignation



The Company announces that following the publication of negative findings made in the course of divorce proceedings. Baron Bloom has decided to step down from his role as a director and Chairman of the Board with immediate effect. The Company would like to emphasise that there is no suggestion of any improper conduct within Etaireia by Baron Bloom. Baron believes that continuing in his role would be disadvantageous to the Company and its shareholders and therefore the Board have accepted his resignation. The Board would like to thank him for his endeavours whilst with the Company and wish him well in the future.



The current Directors will handle the duties of Chief Executive and Chairman whilst seeking a replacement.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



