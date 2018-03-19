Asiamet Resources' ongoing drilling operation at the BKZ prospect in Indonesia has continued to intersect high grade mineralisation, the exploration and development company announced on Monday. The drilling at the project has located broad intervals of high-grade massive sulphide mineralisation in the upper polymetallic zone, including 17m at 11.4% zinc, 6.0% lead and 383g/t silver and 30m at 6.0% zinc, 4.0% lead and 62g/t silver. Furthermore, a broad interval of high grade copper-silver ...

