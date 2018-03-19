UK inflation is expected to ease off on Tuesday ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting later in the week, while updates are expected from the likes of Ocado and Wood Group. A decline in UK consumer price inflation is seen coming as price pressures from the impact of sterling's 2016 plunge work their way out of the index. The consensus estimate is for February's CPI to be up 2.8% on the same month last year, down from 3.0% in January. "We doubt that this will be just a one-off ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...