Russia has demanded proof of their involvement in the Salisbury poisoning, saying that otherwise the UK should apologise, even as the European Union backs Britain and requests "full and complete disclosure of its novichok programme". "Sooner or later these unsubstantiated allegations will have to be answered for: either backed up with the appropriate evidence or apologised for," Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Monday right after the president had been elected to a fourth term. The spokesman ...

