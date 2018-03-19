

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose Monday amid increased safe haven appeal as stocks were bludgeoned on Wall Street.



With The DJIA plunging 400 points and the so-called 'fear index' soaring, gold was up



April gold settles at $1,317.80/oz, up $5.50, or 0.4%.



Traders were looking ahead to this week's Federal Reserve interest rate decision.



Analysts expect a quarter point rate hike, but much attention will be paid to the accompanying statement and so-called dot plot for clues about the pace of subsequent monetary policy tightening.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX