Fledgling Company Recognised for their 'Intelligent Approach to Growth' with a Cardiff Life Award

At a glamorous award ceremony in City Hall on Thursday evening, Artisan Interiors were successful in the Homes and Interiors Category of The Cardiff Life Awards and received recognition for their innovative approach to growing their business.

"We're thrilled to have won. It's the first time we've been finalists for an award so, we're overwhelmed," said Danny Borge, Co-Director. "We opened our Kitchen Showroom 18 months ago and have been working hard to build the business and give customers a professional yet relaxed experience when they visit." Andy Brown, Co-Director added "Cardiff is a fantastic city and local recognition for our hard work means a lot to us - this award is the icing on the cake."

Artisan Interiors business model was singled out for special praise from the judges, who said, "Artisan Interiors is particularly innovative. It's taken an intelligent approach to growth, driving sales through the roof."

Andy Brown and Danny Borge are the directors of Artisan Interiors and can be found in their 'Schüller by Artisan' showroom in Cardiff, 6 days a week. Artisan Interiors design, supply and install Schüller & Next 125 German Kitchens and, after only 18 months, are officially the fastest growing Schüller dealer in the UK and the No1 dealer in Wales. Between them, Andy and Danny have been in the kitchen industry for over 50 years having previously worked as kitchen-fitters. Since May 2017, Artisan have employed two interior designers, Rebecca and Andrea, both of whom graduated from The University of South Wales, Cardiff. Andy and Danny understand that external training in customer service and marketing as well as employing qualified, enthusiastic staff is significant in growing and evolving their business.

