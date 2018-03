WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open lower, shares of Facebook (FB) have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Monday. Facebook is currently down by 6.6 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in a month.



The sharp decline by Facebook comes after amid allegations political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica inappropriately obtained and used the social media giant's user data.



