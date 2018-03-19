Technavio market research analysts forecast the global baby food maker market to grow at a CAGR of above 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global baby food maker market into the following distribution channels (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), applications (food preparation products and bottle preparation products), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing number of working women as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global baby food maker market:

Increase in number of working women

Globally, the increasing number of working women has augmented the demand for baby food makers, thereby propelling their sales worldwide. The need for working women to prepare infant formula and storing them for later use has resulted in substantial growth of the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for home, kitchen, and large appliances, "In developing countries such as China and India, there has been a substantial increase in the number of working women over the last few years. In China, the percentage of working women has increased by 2% in 2016. In India, nearly 25% of women comprised of the total labor force in 2017. This lead to an increase in dual-income households, which, in turn, has led to a higher average income per household. Such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period."

Global baby food maker market segmentation

Of the two major applications, the food preparation products segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 86% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing application is bottle preparation products, which will account for 15% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global baby food maker market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 44%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register a growth of nearly 1% owing to the increase in population and the growing trend for using innovative products and rising awareness of the benefits of baby products.

