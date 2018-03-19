eSports Reward Token (ERT) to be Listed on HitBTC

HAMBURG, Germany, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eSports.com, ambitious project to become the leader in the eSports industry, announces its token issuance on one of the top CryptoCurrency exchanges, HitBTC (https://hitbtc.com). The official currency of eSports.com, the crypto token ERT ("Esports Reward Token"), is already tradeable on the cryptocurrency exchanges Coinexchange (www.coinexchange.io) and C-Cex (www.c-cex.com).

eSports.com CEO Michael Broda quotes: "We are happy to announce that our ERT will be listed on HitBTC, which states a clear intent from us to make ERT a leading token."

Trading on HitBTC starts on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and a high volume of trades is expected. ERT has the potential to rise to all-time high. The future development will be determined by the upcoming strategic activities as stated by eSports.com (www.esports.com) in their newly released white paper.

From the third quarter of 2018 on, the platform www.esports.com will be online for all eSports enthusiasts with almost all planned functions.

Esports.com intends to promote the targeted growth with several well-known cooperation partners and joint ventures. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

About eSports.com

eSports.com aims to be the biggest eSports portal in the world. The platform will offer coaching by professionals, charity tournaments supported by celebrities, comprehensive statistic data, live coverage and it wants to take sports journalism, in terms of eSports, on a new level. www.esports.com

